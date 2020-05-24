GREAT GUY. CONDOLENCES TO HIS MANY FAMILY AND FRIENDS.
Griffin, Jr., Gerald D. "Biff" Gerald D. "Biff" Griffin, Jr., age 60, lifelong resident of the South Side of Chicago-Canaryville neighborhood, passed away peacefully May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 35 years to Patrice Martin Griffin; devoted father to Justin (Colleen), Bridget, and Noreen (Emily) Griffin; proudest papa to Sofia Lynn, Benicio Lee and Maeve Louise; Son of the late Gerald and Elizabeth Eichorst Griffin. Loving brother to Carol (Lester) Leonard, Judith, the late Kathleen, and Timothy Griffin. Fond uncle of many nieces, and nephews. Loved by many family and friends, especially Robert "Poppo" Popp, Peter Gagen and Thomas Haepp. Prior to his retirement in 2019, Gerald was employed by the City of Chicago Department of Fleet and Facility Management as a Stationary Engineer. He was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, and the Flags Club SAC. He was a former coach for St. Gabriel's School. A private visitation and funeral service was held for the immediate family on Friday, May 22, 2020, at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL. His family is planning a Memorial Mass at St. Gabriel Church and celebration of his life at a later date. Please visit GERALD D. "BIFF" GRIFFIN, JR. BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. Arrangements by McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, Chicago. For information, (773) 268-0703 or (773) 581-9000. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.