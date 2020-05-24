Gerald D. “Biff” Griffin Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Griffin, Jr., Gerald D. "Biff" Gerald D. "Biff" Griffin, Jr., age 60, lifelong resident of the South Side of Chicago-Canaryville neighborhood, passed away peacefully May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 35 years to Patrice Martin Griffin; devoted father to Justin (Colleen), Bridget, and Noreen (Emily) Griffin; proudest papa to Sofia Lynn, Benicio Lee and Maeve Louise; Son of the late Gerald and Elizabeth Eichorst Griffin. Loving brother to Carol (Lester) Leonard, Judith, the late Kathleen, and Timothy Griffin. Fond uncle of many nieces, and nephews. Loved by many family and friends, especially Robert "Poppo" Popp, Peter Gagen and Thomas Haepp. Prior to his retirement in 2019, Gerald was employed by the City of Chicago Department of Fleet and Facility Management as a Stationary Engineer. He was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399, and the Flags Club SAC. He was a former coach for St. Gabriel's School. A private visitation and funeral service was held for the immediate family on Friday, May 22, 2020, at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL. His family is planning a Memorial Mass at St. Gabriel Church and celebration of his life at a later date. Please visit GERALD D. "BIFF" GRIFFIN, JR. BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. Arrangements by McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, Chicago. For information, (773) 268-0703 or (773) 581-9000. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
St. Gabriel Church
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
To Be Held at a Later Date
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 22, 2020
GREAT GUY. CONDOLENCES TO HIS MANY FAMILY AND FRIENDS.
Matt Gavin
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved