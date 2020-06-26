Gerald "Jerry" Burkman
Burkman, Gerald "Jerry" Gerald (Jerry) Burkman, 81. Adored husband of Rosa (nee Kulefsky). Doting father of Pamela and Noel (Michelle Miller). World's best grandpa to Jack E. and Alex LaRue. Dear brother of the late Adrienne (the late Ronald), the late Sandra (the late Herman), and dear brother-in-law of the late Maurie and the late Florence Berman. Treasured uncle, great-uncle, and great-great-uncle to many beloved nieces and nephews. Life-long friend to many. There was no greater joy for Jerry than spending time with his grandchildren and sharing with them his love of bicycling, nature, photography, and basketball. To keep everyone safe and healthy, all services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Chicago Botanic Gardens, www.ilconservation.org, or the charity of your choice. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
