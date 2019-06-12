|
Burke, Gerald Reynold June 9, 2019, age 67, late of Hazel Crest, formerly of Matteson. Beloved husband of Edith Burke (nee Knowles); dear father of Michelle Burke; loving brother of Ruben (Cathy) Burke and Melba Stedham; fond uncle and friend to many. Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Family Harvest Church, 18500 92nd Ave., Tinley Park, IL, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations toward cost of services. tews-ryanfh.com or (708) 798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 12, 2019