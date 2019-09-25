Home

Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Georgianna Richards Obituary
Richards, Georgianna J. (nee Tapper) Beloved wife of the late Frank P. Richards; loving mother of Michael (Karen), Robert, Kathleen, Frank, Jr., Patricia Sawyer, David and April (Scott) Pyter; dear grandmother of Travis, Raquel (Alex), Wendy, Noah, Caleb, Georgianna and Kendall; dearest great-grandmother of Alivia, Jordyn and Alana; cherished sister of Daniel and Walter Tapper; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, September 27, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel) to St. Symphorosa Church for a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 25, 2019
