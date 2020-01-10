|
Pencak, Georgiana A. (nee Mika), Beloved wife to Stanley for 70 years; loving mother of Mark (Karen), Michele (Robert) Nesnidal, Marcia (Charles) Murphy, Michael (Ann), and Maureen (Kevin) Goulding. Cherished grammy of Karly (Kevin), William, Michael (Kaylee), Daniel, Stephen, Eleni, Edward, Joseph, George, John, Timothy and Mark; dear sister of the late Sophie (late Herbert) Litwitz, the late Frederick (late Sevryne) Mika, the late Joseph (late Antoinette) Mika and the late Mary (late Victor) Deppe; dear sister-in-law of Dolores (late Leonard) Kaczmarski, Loretta (Pasquale) Nirchi and many who had preceded her in death; fond cousin and aunt to many. Retired, longtime and devoted employee of Richard Funeral Home with 27 years of service. God broke the mold when He made Georgiana. She dedicated her life to loving and caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a trusted confidant to many. She was always quick to share a laugh and she was generous beyond measure. She will be greatly missed but her love and lessons will live on. Funeral Monday, January 13, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel) to St. Camillus Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, from 2 to 6 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 10, 2020