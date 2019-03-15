Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Vulistis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Vulistis


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Georgia Vulistis Obituary
Vulistis, Georgia (nee Gorlis) Beloved wife of the late Peter Vulistis; loving mother of the late Gus (the late Kathleen, nee Kirk) Vulistis; proud grandmother of Caitlin Vulistis; great-grandmother of Mackenzie; dear great-aunt of Georgia Carson. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to Foran Funeral Home. Condolances may be sent to Georgia's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information: (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now