Vulistis, Georgia (nee Gorlis) Beloved wife of the late Peter Vulistis; loving mother of the late Gus (the late Kathleen, nee Kirk) Vulistis; proud grandmother of Caitlin Vulistis; great-grandmother of Mackenzie; dear great-aunt of Georgia Carson. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to Foran Funeral Home. Condolances may be sent to Georgia's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information: (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2019