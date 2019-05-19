Sheehan, Georgia "George" (nee Peal) Age 94, of Chicago, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Rush University Hospital in Chicago. George was born on December 25, 1924, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Conlisk) Peal. She married Eugene Sheehan on May 4, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 22, 1977. She retired from Fannie May where she worked as a candy dipper for over 25 years. She was a lifelong resident of Canaryville, was a member of the senior clubs at Taylor-Luaridsen Park and Wilson Park. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by five children and one daughter-in-law, Jean (Joe) Hartford, Mary Kay Sheehan, Gail (the late Morris) Friedman, Mickey (Becky Castor) Sheehan, Donna (Dave) Badon, and Tricia (Lee) Burke; twelve grandchildren, Brendan (Anne) Hartford, Christine (Ron) Espinal, Brian Dowling, Bridget (Robert) McCarthy, Megan (Scott) Sifuentes, Danny (Erin) Sheehan, Erin (Jay) Durr, Caitlyn (Matt) Francis, Maura (Joe) Johnson, Cal Sheehan, Michael Sheehan, and Rilee Burke (fiancé Nathan Rogers); and nineteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, George was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Sheehan. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Gabriel's Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago, IL 60609, with visitation one hour prior to mass. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary