Rohde, Georgette (nee Clark) 78. Beloved wife of Edwin; loving mother of Shannon (Kerry O'Boyle) Rohde, and Parker Rohde; proud grandmother of Mason and Clark Rohde O'Boyle. 1st Exec. Director of Near North Montessori; Retired teacher from Mather H.S.; Admin Asst. to Dean of DePaul School of Music; Longtime member of Moody Church. Memorial services to be held after the Holidays. For information, call Barr Funeral Home, (773) 743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 29, 2019