Fourmaux, Georgette M. (nee Venetos) Age 94, of Evanston, IL. World War II French Resistance fighter. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Roger H. Fourmaux; loving mother of Serge (Donna) Fourmaux; dear sister-in-law of Raymond (late Lucette) Fourmaux, Rolande Aurel and the late Rene (Andree) Fourmaux; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; cousin and friend of many. Cremation Private. Arrangements by WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 8, 2019