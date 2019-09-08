Home

Georgette Fourmaux
Georgette Fourmaux


1925 - 2019
Georgette Fourmaux Obituary
Fourmaux, Georgette M. (nee Venetos) Age 94, of Evanston, IL. World War II French Resistance fighter. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Roger H. Fourmaux; loving mother of Serge (Donna) Fourmaux; dear sister-in-law of Raymond (late Lucette) Fourmaux, Rolande Aurel and the late Rene (Andree) Fourmaux; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; cousin and friend of many. Cremation Private. Arrangements by WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 8, 2019
