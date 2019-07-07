Home

Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
401 Cochise Ct.
Carol Stream, IL
George Zola Obituary
Zola, George Age 81. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Mazurkiewicz); loving father of Alan; fond brother of the late Richard (the late Therese) and Pauline (the late Harold) Kramer; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral prayers Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m. from Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL to St. Luke Catholic Church, 401 Cochise Ct., Carol Stream, IL for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL, 630-510-0044.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019
