Zola, George Age 81. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Mazurkiewicz); loving father of Alan; fond brother of the late Richard (the late Therese) and Pauline (the late Harold) Kramer; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral prayers Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m. from Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL to St. Luke Catholic Church, 401 Cochise Ct., Carol Stream, IL for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL, 630-510-0044.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019