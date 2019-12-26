|
Wenzel, George Age 89. Beloved husband of the late Marie; loving father of Marie (late Jerry) Biel, George J. (Mary) Wenzel and John Wenzel; proud grandpa of John (Sherri), Jim, Joe, Dawn (Ruben), Lisa, Lauren, Lilly and Gabby; cherished great-grandpa of Kaleb, Kaden, Haley, Nathan, Emmi and Zoe; dear brother of Frances Wenzel and the late Lucille. Visitation Friday 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. proceeding from funeral home to St. Fabian Church, 8300 Thomas Ave., Bridgeview, IL 60455; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 26, 2019