Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
George Webber Jr. Obituary
Webber Jr., George A. Age 86, died peacefully on November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Bellmaine). Loving father of Kellie Webber, Jamie (Jim) Patsey and the late Michael Webber. Fond grandfather of James and Helena. Dear brother of Jim (Marcia) and the late Jack (the late Mary Kay), Robert (Carol), Rich (Denise), Carol and William (Barbara) Webber. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Columbanus Grade School and Mt. Carmel High School. George was a 35 year member of Sprinkler Fitters Local 281. He was a member of the Alpha Club and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Memorial Visitation Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 2:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave., Chicago. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 N. LaSalle St., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602-3902, Attn: Memorials. Info, (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 26, 2019
