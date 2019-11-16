Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Tyriver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Tyriver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Tyriver Obituary
Tyriver, George R. Age 70, He was a 50-year gold card member with the Theatrical Stage Employee's Union Local 2. He was initiated in 1968. Beloved husband for 41 years of Luba Tyriver nee Cipun; loving father of Richard Tyriver; beloved son of the late Richard G. (Dolores) Tyriver nee Lawrence; dear brother of the late Paul (Diana) Tyriver and Pamela Tyriver; brother-in-law of Alex Cipun, Halyna Reinhard, Walt (Patricia) Cipun, and Nick Cipun; fond uncle of Olga Cipun, Melissa De Los Santos, Lauren Cipun, Jenny Tyriver, and PJ Tyriver; loving cousin of Mike (Joyce) Koenig and Judy (Ted) Gleim. Visitation Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706 with a Panachyda service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services begin Monday at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel service at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Elmwood Mausoleum Cemetery. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -