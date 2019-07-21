|
|
Smolinski, George Age 79, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of the late Sandy (nee Ruehrdanz); loving father of Christine (fiance Dennis Fritz) Keating, David (Marianne), and Erin (Timothy) Rausch; dear grandfather of Ryan, Megan, Abigail, and Natalie; fond brother of Patricia May, Leonette Lindwall, John, Kathey Filppula, and the late Frances "Snook" Fitzgerald and Donald "Butch." Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home, 6251 Dempster St., Morton Grove, IL 60053 Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8:00 p.m. Cremation private. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019