Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:15 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
George Simon Obituary
Simon, George J. 86 years, Proud US Air Force Vet. Beloved husband of Mary Ruth (nee Trusk). Loving father of Donna (Greg) Stankiewicz, Matthew (Pamela) Simon and Susan (Ed) Saloga. Cherished grandfather of eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Fond brother of the late Alphonse, John (late Angela) and James (Terry) Simon. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. A loyal member of Sheet Metal Workers Union 73, diehard Cub fan and avid golfer. Resting at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Avenue, Summit, IL 60501. Funeral Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 8:15 a.m. to St. Symphorosa Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Feeley-Balto Funeral Service, 773-239-9095.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 2, 2020
