|
|
Simmons, Jr., George Benjamin 86, peacefully passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. A retired school teacher, he taught at Avalon Park Elementary for over 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Annette; son, Steven; daughters, Sheila, Sharon, Suzanne and Sondra; and was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Fred Simmons. Viewing at A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Home, Sunday, September 8, 2019, 4:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be held at Saint Ailbe Catholic Church on Monday, September 9, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Negro College Fund in memory of George Benjamin Simmons, Jr.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 6, 2019