A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service - Chicago
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 846-6133
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service - Chicago
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL 60619
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Ailbe Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Ailbe Catholic Church
George Simmons Jr. Obituary
Simmons, Jr., George Benjamin 86, peacefully passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. A retired school teacher, he taught at Avalon Park Elementary for over 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Annette; son, Steven; daughters, Sheila, Sharon, Suzanne and Sondra; and was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Fred Simmons. Viewing at A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Home, Sunday, September 8, 2019, 4:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be held at Saint Ailbe Catholic Church on Monday, September 9, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Negro College Fund in memory of George Benjamin Simmons, Jr.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 6, 2019
