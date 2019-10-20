Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
George Shumsky
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
Palos Heights, IL
George Shumsky

George Shumsky Obituary
Shumsky, George Age 92, died peacefully October 16th. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Jedzinek); devoted father of Patricia A. (Michael) McCann, Mary (Thomas) Walsh, George (Barbara) Shumsky, Cynthia Shumsky and the late Greg (the late Mary) Shumsky; loving grandfather of Mary Pat, Kathleen, Alexander and Luke. George spent many years in the automotive business and was a member of the Van Allen racing team. Memorial Mass Saturday, Oct. 26th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Alexander Church-Palos Heights. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019
