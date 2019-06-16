Sargent, George Kimball (Kim), III Passed away on June 6th 2019. Kim was the son of the late George K. Sargent, Jr. and Betty Martin Sargent, of Greenwich, CT, and is survived by his siblings, Betsy Hill, William Sargent, Michael Sargent; three nieces; and two nephews. Kim, a graduate of North Andover's Brooks School, class of 1962, went on to earn his BA in Political Science from Hamilton College, class of 1966. Upon completing college, he enlisted in the US Navy and later attended Officer Candidate School. While deployed to South Vietnam, LTJG George K. Sargent III served as the Commanding Officer of a Swift Boat assigned to Coastal Division 13. It was during this tour of duty in 1970 that LTJG Sargent distinguished himself valorously earning the Bronze Star Medal with "V" Device. Upon separating from active duty in 1972, Kim continued to serve his country as an officer with the United States Navy Reserve, retiring in 1996 at the rank of Captain. Within the private sector, Kim led the technical coatings division at Benjamin Moore in Pittsburgh and later built a successful practice as a Senior Financial Adviser with Prudential Bache in Chicago. In retirement, Kim continued to serve his community on multiple levels, most recently on the Board of Directors for the Porchlight Music Theatre. Kim left a lasting legacy of service and commitment to all those that knew him. A private family service is planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a contribution to the Porchlight Music Theatre, porchlightmusictheatre.org/support. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary