Robinson, George L. Age 74, of Grovertown, Indiana, formerly of Hickory Hills, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his homeMonday, March 25, 2019. George was born August 14, 1944 in Chicago, to John and Harriett Robinson, both deceased. OnFebruary 26, 1966, in Chicago, he married Karen Knor. She preceded him in death onJanuary 24, 2005. He is survived by his children, Michael J. Robinson of Frankfort, IL, and Christine Dunkel of Grovertown, IN; and two grandchildren, Alexandria Dunkel and Niko Robinson; he was also preceded in death by a sister, Maureen Rosenkranz. A visitation will take placeWednesday, March 27, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (CT) at Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Highway, Palos Hills, IL, andThursday, March 28, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. -to 8:00 p.m. (CT) at M.C. Smith Funeral Home, 153 E. Washington St., Knox, IN. A funeral service will take placeFriday, March 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (CT) at M.C. Smith Funeral Home in Knox. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery in Hamlet, Indiana.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 27, 2019