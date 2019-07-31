|
Randazzo, George R. United States Veteran of the Vietnam War 1st Calvary and Founder of the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, with over 270 inductees over the last 42 years. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Collins); devoted father of Anthony (Vivian) and Marc (Yesenia) Randazzo; dear brother of Rosemary Favia; loving papa of Phillip, Linda Marie, Marc Anthony, Ashleigh, Angelina, Ava Bella, Sebastian, Valentina and Vittoria. Funeral Friday, family and friends are invited to gather at 9:45 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church. Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 31, 2019