I had the privilege of being in Georges regular Saturday foursome at Big Run Golf Club for the last seven years, and will always remember him as a gentleman of the highest character. We shared many a laugh over the many frustrations of the game. I bet hes playing a round right now with the Good Lord and St. Peter and telling them to stop with the miracle shots. God bless you, George. We will always remember and miss you.

John Krivicich

Friend