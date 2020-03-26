Home

George Jutton Obituary
Jutton, George A. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Clark); loving father of Frederick and David (Shelly) Jutton; devoted grandfather of Erika, Alyssa and Steven; cherished son of the late Frederick and Edna Jutton; dearest brother of Dennis, Richard (Sandra) and the late Jane Operuk, Jerry, Gene, Ronald, Billy and Terry Jutton; dear brother-in-law of Basil Operuk, Barbara and Phyllis Jutton; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. George was a former 34 year employee for Goodman Equipment, 25 year employee Home Depot, #1908 Scout Master Troop 480 and Troop 472 and Chapter Advisor Tschitanti Mawat Order of the Arrow. Funeral services and interment will be private. Funeral entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. (708) 636-2320
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 26, 2020
