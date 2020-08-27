Clancy , George J.
George J. Clancy, age 72, late of Chicago, IL. US Army Veteran Beloved husband of Linda Clancy nee Byrne. Loving Father of Patricia Irone (Gregory), Eileen Clancy, Siobhan Clancy, and Margaret (Stephen) Zaker. Cherished Grandfather of Olivia, Bernadette, Addison, and Clara. Dear brother of Mary Spengler, Claudia (the late John) Nolan, and Margaret (Scott) Schroeder. A beautiful soul beloved by many. Visitation, Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Friday 9:15 AM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave. Tinley Park, IL. To St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Orland Hills, IL. 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Guests must register to attend Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Seton Church before Friday at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4FACAE28A5F9CE9-funeral
. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Honor Flight Chicago. *Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home and Church. Gathering size will be limited to less than fifty (50) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time. For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
