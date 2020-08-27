1/
George J. Clancy
Clancy , George J.

George J. Clancy, age 72, late of Chicago, IL. US Army Veteran Beloved husband of Linda Clancy nee Byrne. Loving Father of Patricia Irone (Gregory), Eileen Clancy, Siobhan Clancy, and Margaret (Stephen) Zaker. Cherished Grandfather of Olivia, Bernadette, Addison, and Clara. Dear brother of Mary Spengler, Claudia (the late John) Nolan, and Margaret (Scott) Schroeder. A beautiful soul beloved by many. Visitation, Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Friday 9:15 AM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave. Tinley Park, IL. To St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Orland Hills, IL. 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Guests must register to attend Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Seton Church before Friday at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4FACAE28A5F9CE9-funeral. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Honor Flight Chicago. *Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home and Church. Gathering size will be limited to less than fifty (50) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time. For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral
09:15 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Funeral services provided by
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
