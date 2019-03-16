|
|
Grubich, George J. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Anna (nee Kozeluh); loving father of Pamela (James) Dore and Patricia (Gerald) Steinhaus; proud grandfather of Patricia, Robert, Nicholas and Sarah; dear brother of the late June, late Sylvia, and the late Ann. George will be missed by his many dear friends. Visitation Sunday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). A Service in Celebration of George's life will be at the funeral home on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will be private. Condolences may be sent to George's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 16, 2019