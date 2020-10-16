Goutos , George
George Goutos, 90, born in Vouno, Greece on March 3, 1930, at rest October 13, 2020. Beloved husband for almost 65 years of Theodora (nee Doukas); Loving father of Jerry (Barbara) Goutos, Nick (Maria) Goutos and Peter Goutos; Cherished grandfather of Alexa, Bianca and George Goutos; Dear brother of the late Carol (late Gus) Vessol and the late James (late Sandra) Goutos; Fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; Also survived by many other dearly loved cousins, relatives and friends here and in Greece. George immigrated to the United States in 1951 and was an owner of many businesses including Prime n Tender and Studio 63 Night Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Justice, IL. Visitation for George Goutos will be held on Monday morning, October 19th from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Services at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church and Interment at Bethania Cemetery will be private for the family due to COVID-19. Info. 708-598-5880 "May His Memory Be Eternal"
