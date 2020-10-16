1/1
George Goutos
Goutos , George

George Goutos, 90, born in Vouno, Greece on March 3, 1930, at rest October 13, 2020. Beloved husband for almost 65 years of Theodora (nee Doukas); Loving father of Jerry (Barbara) Goutos, Nick (Maria) Goutos and Peter Goutos; Cherished grandfather of Alexa, Bianca and George Goutos; Dear brother of the late Carol (late Gus) Vessol and the late James (late Sandra) Goutos; Fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; Also survived by many other dearly loved cousins, relatives and friends here and in Greece. George immigrated to the United States in 1951 and was an owner of many businesses including Prime n Tender and Studio 63 Night Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Justice, IL. Visitation for George Goutos will be held on Monday morning, October 19th from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Services at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church and Interment at Bethania Cemetery will be private for the family due to COVID-19. Info. 708-598-5880 "May His Memory Be Eternal"

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Marvel & Wheeler Parker
October 16, 2020
Nick and family.
Ed and I are very sorry for your lost.
May your Dad rest in peace.
Ed and Margie Leinweber
Edward and Margaret Leinweber
Family
October 16, 2020
Condolences to Peter and his family on the loss of their patriarch. May you dwell in His Hands of comfort and grace during your season of grief.
Hon.Michael Brown (ret.)
Coworker
October 15, 2020
Prayers for all the Goutos family! You’re leaving a great legacy! The world is better because you were a part of it for 90 years!
Veronica I
Friend
October 15, 2020
George you were always good to me, You made many many people over the years happy with your style of entertainment and many lasting relationships began in your establishment. Now your job on earth is done so now Rest In Peace my friend. I was always happy to help you out when you asked. I for one will miss you.
Red LaPointe
October 15, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.
DJ Val
Friend
October 15, 2020
Mr. Goutos the Korbos's family will always love you till the day we die r i p
Frankie
October 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Veronica Pag&#225;n
October 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire Goutos Family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless you!
Veronica Pag&#225;n
October 14, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Prayers and love to your family.
Mary Ann and Morten Engmark
Family
October 14, 2020
My sincere sympathies on your loss
Joe Keating
Friend
October 14, 2020
SORRY FOR YOUR FAMILY'S LOSS....MAY HE REST IN PEACE..

JOE & GRACE PALERMO & FAMILY
October 14, 2020
Accept our sympathy
Gary and Rose Smith
October 14, 2020
I have known George and his family for many years . I am saddened to hear of his passing. He leaves behind a beautiful family and my prayers are with you all .
Annette Zambuto
Friend
