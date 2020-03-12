|
Dovin, George W. 77, of Tinley Park, Illinois. Loving husband of Karen Dovin, nee Ré; devoted father of George M. Dovin, Bruce (Sarah) Dovin, Corey (Laura) Dovin, the late Joseph Dovin and the late Joel Dovin; cherished grandfather of Catherine, Camille, George J. and Jaxson; fond brother of Gerald Dovin; beloved brother-in-law of Nancy (Max) Zimmerman; beloved uncle of Mark (Carmel), Matthew, Michelle, Josh (Christi), Jeremy, and the late Michael. Memorial visitation will be Saturday March 14, 2020 from 12 Noon until time of Memorial Service 3:00 p.m. at Maher Funeral Home, 17101 71st Avenue, Tinley Park, Illinois 60477. Rev. Dottie officiating. For information with regard to direction to Maher Funeral Home please call 708.781.9212.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2020