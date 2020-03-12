Home

Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home
17101 71st Avenue
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home
17101 71st Avenue
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
George Dovin


1942 - 2020
George Dovin Obituary
Dovin, George W. 77, of Tinley Park, Illinois. Loving husband of Karen Dovin, nee Ré; devoted father of George M. Dovin, Bruce (Sarah) Dovin, Corey (Laura) Dovin, the late Joseph Dovin and the late Joel Dovin; cherished grandfather of Catherine, Camille, George J. and Jaxson; fond brother of Gerald Dovin; beloved brother-in-law of Nancy (Max) Zimmerman; beloved uncle of Mark (Carmel), Matthew, Michelle, Josh (Christi), Jeremy, and the late Michael. Memorial visitation will be Saturday March 14, 2020 from 12 Noon until time of Memorial Service 3:00 p.m. at Maher Funeral Home, 17101 71st Avenue, Tinley Park, Illinois 60477. Rev. Dottie officiating. For information with regard to direction to Maher Funeral Home please call 708.781.9212.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2020
