Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
For more information about
George Curcio
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:15 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
3020 N. 76th Court
Elmwood Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Curcio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Curcio


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Curcio Obituary
Curcio, George Fred Age 92, of Elmwood Park, IL passed away peacefully at home Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances Curcio nee Shalzi; loving father of Anthony Curcio, George Jr. (Carole) Curcio, Terri (John) Sasnau and Sue (Mike) Gage; cherished son of the late Tony and Ann Curcio; proud grandfather of Brett (Jenna) Curcio, Brianne Curcio, Marina Sasnau, the late Andrew Sasnau, Olivia Sasnau, Ryan Gage, Zach Gage and Alison Gage; great-grandfather of Camden Curcio; fond uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Monday, December 30, from 4:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m. at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park. Prayers Tuesday, December 31, 9:30 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at St. Celestine Church, 3020 N. 76th Court, Elmwood Park, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -