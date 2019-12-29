|
|
Curcio, George Fred Age 92, of Elmwood Park, IL passed away peacefully at home Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances Curcio nee Shalzi; loving father of Anthony Curcio, George Jr. (Carole) Curcio, Terri (John) Sasnau and Sue (Mike) Gage; cherished son of the late Tony and Ann Curcio; proud grandfather of Brett (Jenna) Curcio, Brianne Curcio, Marina Sasnau, the late Andrew Sasnau, Olivia Sasnau, Ryan Gage, Zach Gage and Alison Gage; great-grandfather of Camden Curcio; fond uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Monday, December 30, from 4:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m. at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park. Prayers Tuesday, December 31, 9:30 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at St. Celestine Church, 3020 N. 76th Court, Elmwood Park, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 29, 2019