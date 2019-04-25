|
Cheney, George R. Age 85, US Army Veteran. Husband of the late Carol J.; loving father of Deborah (Jim) Sheehan, Rebecca (Tom) Kayes, Patricia (Blue) Morris, and Kenneth (Karry Rogers) Cheney; dearest "Pops" of Vanessa (Tim) Murphy, Meghan (Russ) Litko, Kelley (Steven) Francis, Kyle Sheehan, Ashley (Rob) Gard, Tommy Kayes, Kimberly Kayes, Ryan Morris, Jessica (Randy) Thompson, Brandi Morris, Danielle (Adam) Skibness, and Michele (Jason) Rieger; great-grandpa of 13; dear brother of Jack (Marilyn) Cheney. Retired Stationary Engineer, Local #399, avid golfer and reader. Visitation Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service at 2:00 p.m., at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney, IL 60402. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the will be appreciated. Info: (708) 749-2033.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 25, 2019