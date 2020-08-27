1/1
George Charles Pacius
Pacius, George Charles

George Charles Pacius, 67, August 24, 2020, lifetime resident of the Southwest side of Chicago. George is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Mary; his daughter, Christine (Rick) Guzman; his three sons, George Pacius, Glenn (Brianna) Pacius, and Neal Pacius; his eleven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and brother, Fred (Joyce) Pacius. Preceded in death by parents, one brother, Warren Pacius; and one sister, Linda Douma. George was a hardworking, kind, loving, honest, and strong man who enjoyed family, fishing, and his classic cars. George was a giving man always helping others. He had an impact on many lives and was a mentor. Although George left this earth much too early, his legacy will live on through his most treasured possession, his family. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, where family and friends will gather on Friday, August 28, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Service at 4 p.m., with wake continuing until 8 p.m. Cremation following. For those attending services, PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE OBSERVED FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING, 50 PERSON AT A TIME, WITH MASKS REQUIRED. Please visit GEORGE PACIUS BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Wake
Central Chapel
AUG
28
Service
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Central Chapel
AUG
28
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Central Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
August 27, 2020
George and family, sorry to hear about your great loss may God be with you at this time of sorrow..had some great times in your basement,morrill,and 59th/st..r.i.p.
thomas f collopy
Friend
August 26, 2020
Rest in peace George!..Condolences to the Pacius family.. Gonna miss his smiles when he would come by the shop
Ursula s
Friend
August 26, 2020
Kevin Kruse
