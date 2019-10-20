Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross
5005 Wolf Rd.
Western Springs, IL
George B. Krug Obituary
Krug, George B. 72, of Burr Ridge, died October 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of his doll, Kay, nee Tippin; loving father of Jennifer (William) McNaughton, Robert (Heidi), and Heart Almeida; proud grandfather of Jack, Nick, Grant, Andria, Kendall, William, and Jack; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear brother of Kitty (John) Dearie, Jody (Jerry) Schulte, Rob (Patti), and Bill (Marta); incredible friend and mentor to many. A proud graduate of Fenwick High School, George served in the Illinois National Guard before embarking on his career in construction- from Krug Excavating, to ultimately founding K-Five Construction, which is run by his children today. A lifelong lover of golf, Palm Springs, travel, his many loyal friends and family, he will be greatly missed. Visitation 2 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W 55th St., Countryside. Visitation continues Friday, October 25 from 8:30 a.m. until time of funeral prayers, 10:15 a.m., at the funeral home. Procession to St. John of the Cross, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Butterfield Country Club Employee Scholarship Program or to Fenwick High School. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019
