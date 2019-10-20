|
Krug, George B. 72, of Burr Ridge, died October 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of his doll, Kay, nee Tippin; loving father of Jennifer (William) McNaughton, Robert (Heidi), and Heart Almeida; proud grandfather of Jack, Nick, Grant, Andria, Kendall, William, and Jack; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear brother of Kitty (John) Dearie, Jody (Jerry) Schulte, Rob (Patti), and Bill (Marta); incredible friend and mentor to many. A proud graduate of Fenwick High School, George served in the Illinois National Guard before embarking on his career in construction- from Krug Excavating, to ultimately founding K-Five Construction, which is run by his children today. A lifelong lover of golf, Palm Springs, travel, his many loyal friends and family, he will be greatly missed. Visitation 2 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W 55th St., Countryside. Visitation continues Friday, October 25 from 8:30 a.m. until time of funeral prayers, 10:15 a.m., at the funeral home. Procession to St. John of the Cross, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Butterfield Country Club Employee Scholarship Program or to Fenwick High School. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019