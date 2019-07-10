|
|
Tryner, Genevieve (nee Fron) Passed away July 8, 2019. Devoted mother of Barbara Lach (nee Halupka), Kathy Borkowski (John) (nee Halupka), Genevieve "Honey" Borus (nee Halupka), and Jay Hapaniewski; loving grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, July 12, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow. For more information please visit www.andrewmcgann.com or call 773-83-7700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 10, 2019