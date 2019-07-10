Home

Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
1926 - 2019
Genevieve Tryner Obituary
Tryner, Genevieve (nee Fron) Passed away July 8, 2019. Devoted mother of Barbara Lach (nee Halupka), Kathy Borkowski (John) (nee Halupka), Genevieve "Honey" Borus (nee Halupka), and Jay Hapaniewski; loving grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, July 12, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow. For more information please visit www.andrewmcgann.com or call 773-83-7700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 10, 2019
