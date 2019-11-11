Home

Unity Funeral Parlors, Inc - Chicago
4114 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60653
(773) 624-2703
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Unity Funeral Parlors, Inc - Chicago
4114 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60653
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Funeral Parlors, Inc - Chicago
4114 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60653
View Map
Genevieve Mack Obituary
Mack, Genevieve (nee Dunn) CPS teacher for 45 years at Hartigan, Attucks, and Overton schools, wife of the late Rev. James W. Mack of South Congregational UCC, passed at age 95 years on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Survivors include daughter Ms. Charlotte Y. Mack and son Dr. James W. Mack, Jr. along with many nieces, nephews and cousins and beloved students. Visitation will Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. at Unity Funeral Home, 4114 S. Michigan, Chicago, IL 60653. Family suggests donations in lieu of flowers, to Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, 225 E. 57th St., Chicago, IL 60637; University Church UCC, 5655 University Ave., Chicago, IL 60637; or Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA, 30314, general fund.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11, 2019
