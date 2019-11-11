|
|
Mack, Genevieve (nee Dunn) CPS teacher for 45 years at Hartigan, Attucks, and Overton schools, wife of the late Rev. James W. Mack of South Congregational UCC, passed at age 95 years on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Survivors include daughter Ms. Charlotte Y. Mack and son Dr. James W. Mack, Jr. along with many nieces, nephews and cousins and beloved students. Visitation will Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. at Unity Funeral Home, 4114 S. Michigan, Chicago, IL 60653. Family suggests donations in lieu of flowers, to Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, 225 E. 57th St., Chicago, IL 60637; University Church UCC, 5655 University Ave., Chicago, IL 60637; or Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA, 30314, general fund.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11, 2019