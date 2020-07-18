1/1
Genevieve Czerwinski Neumann
1930 - 2020
Genevieve, Czerwinski Neumann

Genevieve (nee Zinevich) Czerwinski Neumann, age 90, of Plainfield, July 16, 2020.

Born June 14, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of John and Katherine (Miechowicki) Zinevich.

Loving and caring mother of Hank (Bob Clark) Czerwinski of Plainfield, Maryann (Brian) Chinderle of Joliet, and Steve Czerwinski of Countryside; dear grandmother of Jennifer Czerwinski and Lawrence Czerwinski and great-grandmother of six; fond sister of Natalie (Henry) Wlezen of Darien; and dear aunt and great-aunt.

Preceded by husband, Henry Czerwinski, Sr.; daughter, Donna Jean Czerwinski; son, Lawrence Czerwinski; parents, John and Katherine (Miechowicki) Zinevich; brother, Richard Zinevich; and longtime companion, Ed Zajac.

Visitation Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Funeral services Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield, for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) appreciated.

For more information and Covid-19 protocols, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
JUL
22
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
JUL
22
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
