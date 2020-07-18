Genevieve, Czerwinski Neumann
Genevieve (nee Zinevich) Czerwinski Neumann, age 90, of Plainfield, July 16, 2020.
Born June 14, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of John and Katherine (Miechowicki) Zinevich.
Loving and caring mother of Hank (Bob Clark) Czerwinski of Plainfield, Maryann (Brian) Chinderle of Joliet, and Steve Czerwinski of Countryside; dear grandmother of Jennifer Czerwinski and Lawrence Czerwinski and great-grandmother of six; fond sister of Natalie (Henry) Wlezen of Darien; and dear aunt and great-aunt.
Preceded by husband, Henry Czerwinski, Sr.; daughter, Donna Jean Czerwinski; son, Lawrence Czerwinski; parents, John and Katherine (Miechowicki) Zinevich; brother, Richard Zinevich; and longtime companion, Ed Zajac.
Visitation Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Funeral services Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield, for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) appreciated.
