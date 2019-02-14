|
Battaglia, Genevieve (nee Salvatore) Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore J.; loving mom of Chris (Mary Ann), Jim (Linda), Anthony (Judi), Sharon (Ryland), and the late Thomas; loving grandma and great-grandma of many. VisitationSaturday, February 16, 2019,from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. atSalerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral mass to be celelbrated at St. Walter Church at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Journey Care Hospice in Genevieve's name would be greatly appreciated. For info(630 ) 889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019