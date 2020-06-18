SMITH, GENE Gene Smith of Darien, at rest on June 4. 1957 graduate of York High School, Elmhurst, Ill., former TWA aircraft mechanic, 31 years as corporate pilot for Sears Roebuck and Morgan Stanley flight departures. Member of US Army from 1962-1964. No services will be held. In the words of Ernest Gann, "His earthly wings are forever folded" Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 18, 2020.