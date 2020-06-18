GENE SMITH
SMITH, GENE Gene Smith of Darien, at rest on June 4. 1957 graduate of York High School, Elmhurst, Ill., former TWA aircraft mechanic, 31 years as corporate pilot for Sears Roebuck and Morgan Stanley flight departures. Member of US Army from 1962-1964. No services will be held. In the words of Ernest Gann, "His earthly wings are forever folded" Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Had some real wild HEARTS games in the break room at Sears hanger with Gene.He will be missed.
John Powers
Friend
June 17, 2020
All around good guy. My prayers are with his family.
Bob Soraparu
Friend
