Gary R. (Powles) Obediah
Obediah (Powles), Gary R. Gary R. Obediah (Powles), age 69, of Brookfield, formerly of Norridge. Beloved husband of Laurie, nee Koc, loving father of Shale (Mark) Chiappetti, Nina (Brian Berlin) Obediah-Berlin, Maggie (Adam Conard) Obediah, Alison (Matt) Cardoso, and the late Amy Evans, cherished grandfather of Ashley, Nathan, Mark, Alexis, Mariah, Jacob, Benjamin, Luke, Violet, Charlie, Roman, Leo and great-grandfather of Noelani, Jaycee and Noel, dear brother of Sue (John) Zeller, Pam (Joachim) Ungruh and Bill (Gayle) Powles, fond uncle of 22 nieces and nephews and great-uncle of 36. A celebration of Gary's life will be planned when it is safe for all of us to get together again. Memorial donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements handled by Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home, Brookfield. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. For more information, please contact (708) 485-0214. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
