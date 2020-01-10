Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Tin Ceiling
2012 Ridge Road
Homewood, IL
1956 - 2019
Holmquist, Gary R. Born: August 14, 1956. Died: December 31, 2019. Gary R. Holmquist passed away at the Munster Community Hospital, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Age 63. He graduated from Joliet West High School in 1974, and spent his career as an Union Technical Engineer. Survived by his wife, Maureen Holmquist (O'Sullivan); his children, Cody (Carrie) Holmquist, Casey (Jason) Spangler, and Chelsea (Ghandi) Al Marji; his step-children, Michael (Jeimmy) Ramirez, Katherine Miner, and Christina Ramirez; sister, Lisa Holmquist; nine grandchildren, Eligh, Addyson, Kinsley Holmquist, Jesse Spangler, Ameera Al Marji, Tyler Banks, Jayden and Elise Tetter, and Benjamin Ramirez; nephew, Chad Holmquist. Preceded in death by his wife, Diane (Sunbom) Holmquist; and his parents, Richard and Joyce (nee Rys) Holmquist. Celebration of Life will be held at the Tin Ceiling, 2012 Ridge Road, Homewood, IL on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 10, 2020
