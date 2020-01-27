|
|
Glochowsky, Gary Age 60, adored son of the late Bernard and Beverly Glochowsky; beloved brother of Steven and Martin Glochowsky; favorite uncle of Shoshanna (Aaron) Glochowsky-Thomas and Steven Glochowsk, Jr. Gary was a mensch among mensches. Chapel service Tuesday, January 28, 10:00 a.m. at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 27, 2020