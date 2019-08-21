Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Shalom Memorial Park (Section IV)
1700 W. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Blank, Gary Gary Blank, beloved husband of Brenda Miller-Blank. Loving father of Andrew Blank, Melissa (the late Michael) Courtian, Marcey (Marc) Brenner, and Mindy (Bruce) Seidman. Grandfather of Emily, Lily, Jake, Isabella, Jackson, and Molly. Graveside service Thursday 10:30AM at Shalom Memorial Park (Section IV), 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019
