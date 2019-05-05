Home

Gary Adams
Gary Adams


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Adams Obituary
Adams, Gary C. Age 76, a former 30-year resident of Homewood. A current 21-year resident of Orland Park. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Kiewicz); loving father of Mark (Pamela) Adams; proud grandfather of Brian Adams and Brooke Adams; cherished son of the late Gustaf and the late Bertha Adams; dear brother of the late Alan (Mary) Adams; fond brother-in-law of Edward (Joanne) Kiewicz, Jr., Nancy (Richard) Quisenberry, Louise (Terrance) DeLance, and Michael (Elizabeth) Kiewicz; devoted uncle to many. Gary was a lifelong educator, but coaching was his passion. He served as an assistant basketball coach for Leo, Tinley Park, and Richards High School. He was also an assistant baseball coach at Shepherd High School. Gary believed that coaching was more than about teaching skills. It also encompassed teaching students to have a strong work ethic, to always do their best, and to believe in themselves. He coached his players with dignity and respect and served as a mentor to his players. Services are private. For more information, contact RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES at (708) 301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2019
