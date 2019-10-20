|
|
Gajos, Zdzislaw " Geno" Passed away peacefully on Friday surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Maria, nee Zagrodnik; loving father of Theresa (Eugene) Fedyn, Maria (Ted) Zwolinski, Michael (Cathryn) Gajos and Elizabeth (Ian Maza) Gajos; proud grandpa of Nick (Kristin) Fedyn, Ryne Fedyn, Mark Fedyn, Joe Zwolinski, Matthew Zwolinski, Nicole (Jonathan) Cox, Frank Lapash and Christopher Gajos; great-grandfather of four. Zdzislaw was preceded in death by his siblings, Ted, Wally, Helena and Zygmut. He will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Monday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Avenue (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. We will go in procession to St. Joseph Church for a 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Gino's family on his personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019