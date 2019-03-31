Home

Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Giles Catholic Church
1045 Columbian Avenue
Oak Park, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Giles Catholic Church
1045 Columbian Avenue
Oak Park, IL
Gail Wolfkiel Obituary
Wolfkiel, Gail Marie (nee Shea) Of River Forest, is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Leonard G. Wolfkiel. Gail is the cherished daughter of the late John J. and Ann M. Shea (nee Mullarkey). She is the beloved sister to John J. (Anne) Shea of Chicago and Barbara Shea (the late Thomas) Collins of Oak Park. Her children include Christopher J. (Kathryn) Wolfkiel of Deerfield; Michael L. (Jennifer) Wolfkiel of Oklahoma City, OK; Mark S. Wolfkiel of Aliso Viejo, CA; Julie A. (Randy Pitzer) Wolfkiel of Naperville; and Sharon M. (Michael) Keating of Oswego. She is survived by 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and nephews. Gail passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019, after a long illness. Visitation will take place April 6, 2019, at St. Giles Catholic Church, 1045 Columbian Avenue, Oak Park, Illinois, 60302 beginning at 1:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass at the same location will begin at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to by visiting or to the Amyloidosis Foundation by visiting www.amyloidosis.org are greatly appreciated. Information, Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 773.637.4441.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 31, 2019
