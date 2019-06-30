Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Gail Winters Obituary
Winters, Gail S. (nee Bozick) Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Gary Winters; dearest sister of Susan (the late Marc) Kennedy; aunt of Shawn, David, Jeffery, Pamela, Carolyn, and John. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, to Our Lady of Peace Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA would be appreciated. For info, call (630) 852-3595 or visit www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 30, 2019
