Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Gail Polin

Obituary Condolences

Polin, Gail Ellyn Age 85. Loving wife for 64 years of Sidney Richard Polin. Devoted mother of Lori Polin-Silva and Jan(Dennis) Costis. Proud grandmother of Tamara (Shaya), Christopher, Alex and Pamela. Beloved great grandmother of Elka Baila and Emma Rose. Cherished Sister of the late Evan (Addie) Green.Fond sister in law of the late Paul (Marsha) Polin.Will be missed by many nieces and nephews.Graveside services Monday 2:30PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 West Rand Road, Arlington Heigths.. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Chicago Mitzvah Campaign, 2939 West Touhy Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60645 www.chicagomitzvahcampaign.org or to The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, 80 Main Street, Suite 380, West Orange, NJ 07052 www.jfr.org.Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals- Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 18, 2019
