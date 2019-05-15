|
|
DiGiacomo, Gail (nee Sullivan) Age 75, beloved wife for 57 years to Lawrence "Larry" DiGiacomo, Ret. CPD. Loving mother of Mark (Margaret) DiGiacomo and Lori (Gerard) Ramirez; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Linda) Ramirez, Jillian (Eric) Jillson, Jennie DiGiacomo, and Mia DiGiacomo; dearest sister of Darlene (Walter) Marquardt, Virginia Jamieson, and Keith Sullivan; fond sister-in-law of Bonnie (Charles) Consola; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Gail retired from Jewel with 25 years of service. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. and Harlem), Orland Park, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com. (708) 532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2019