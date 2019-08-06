|
Smith, Frieda (nee Pielet) Age 92, beloved wife of the late Alex Smith; devoted mother of Alice and Jeff (Kathi) Smith; loving sister of Sophie (Jacob) Pollack. Frieda and Sophie had 12 siblings predecease them. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside Service Tuesday 2:00 p.m. Jewish Waldeim Cemetery (Gate 300), Harlem Ave., River Forest. Remembrances may be made to Congregation Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave., Lombard 60148. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 6, 2019