Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesed v'Emet, LLC
, IL 60004
847-577-0856
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Jewish Waldeim Cemetery (Gate 300)
Harlem Ave.
River Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frieda Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frieda Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frieda Smith Obituary
Smith, Frieda (nee Pielet) Age 92, beloved wife of the late Alex Smith; devoted mother of Alice and Jeff (Kathi) Smith; loving sister of Sophie (Jacob) Pollack. Frieda and Sophie had 12 siblings predecease them. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside Service Tuesday 2:00 p.m. Jewish Waldeim Cemetery (Gate 300), Harlem Ave., River Forest. Remembrances may be made to Congregation Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave., Lombard 60148. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frieda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now