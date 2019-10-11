|
Maslov, Freya Freya Maslov nee Blitstein. Beloved wife of Seymour Maslov. Loving mother of Marcy Maslov, Stacy (Daniel) Sopkin and Julie Smith. Cherished grandmother of Samuel (Heather) Sopkin, Elias Sopkin, Lauren Smith and Tyler Smith. Dear sister of Neil (Chris) Blitstein, Sid (Lois) Kahn, Sandra Warsaw, Cheryl (Rich) Lucas and the late Robert Kahn, Phyllis (the late Tony) Langer, Judy (Phil) Costa and Chuck (Susan) Kahn. Loving sister-in-law of Miriam (Lyman) Merens and Alvin (Jacqueline) Maslov. Graveside service Friday, 1:30 pm at Westlawn Cemetery, (Section Petunia) 7801 West Montrose, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hadassah Chicago North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062 would be appreciated. Please put in Honor of Freya Maslov on your donation. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 11, 2019