Moreno, Fredrick Age 77, passed away February 26, 2019, with his family at his side. Born May 10,1941 to the late Dorothy (Savich) and the late Concho Moreno. Beloved husband of 48 year s to Delia (Rodriguez); loving father of (CPD) Michelle (John) Fineran, late Fredrick A., Jennifer, (CFD) Marcus (Nicole) Moreno; cherished grandfather of Fredrick, Cierra, Valencia, Alyssa, Jesse-Anthony, Olivia, Isabella and Marcus; great-grandfather of Fredrick IV, Amelia and Mason; brother of Diane (Reno), Joanne (Serafin) Mary (Michael) Sarah, Emma (Jose), Mario (Charmaine) and the late Lavergne, Michael and Yolanda; brother-in-law to John (Norma), Ismael (Sarah) Chela (Ruben) and the late George; uncle and great-uncle of many. Former employee of ABF Freight. Former member of Local 705 Teamsters Union and served as a dedicated Union Steward. He was an avid racquetball player and enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. Family and friends will gather Monday March 4th at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church at 9:30 a.m., for a visitation prior to 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Szykowny Funeral Home, Jonathan F. Siedlecki, Director, 4901 So. Archer Ave. (1 blk east of Pulaski at Szykowny Blvd) For funeral info 773-735-7521.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2019