Mandel, Fredric H.
Fredric H. Mandel, age 86, adored son of the late Marguerite and A. Mortimer Mandel; beloved husband of Karyl Mandel (née Karzen), happily married for 64 years; loving father of David (Nina), Douglas and Jennifer Mandel; cherished grandfather of Aaron (Samantha), Jessica and Noah Mandel; preceded in death by his dear brother Howard Mandel; treasured uncle of Debi Dorne, Robin Goldberg, Cindy (Ron) Thompson, Karyn Luff, Jerry (Claudia) and Jan Karzen, Kathy (Bud) VanDeWege, John (Kimberly), Matthew, Tony and Josh Karzen; fond uncle of many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Fred was a jeweler and original co-owner of Cy Fredrics. He moved on to own jewelry stores on Michigan Avenue and Rush Street. In later years, he worked with I. Karzen Trucking Co. and then transitioned to the office coffee business. He retired in 1996. Fred was famous for his friendliness, smiles and good nature. He always introduced himself - and asked a person's name - whether they were a cab driver, grocery clerk, restaurant waiter or busboy. Grocery clerks had been known to give him a hug when he was shopping. The wait staff at Norton's never failed to give him a big hug and a handshake. He stayed in touch with his buddies from grammar school and high school on a daily basis. He was everyone's favorite email provider. They loved his jokes and his humor. He was one of the original and few remaining good guys. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sjogren's Foundation, www.sjogrens.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.
