Frederick M. Pawloski
1947 - 2020
Pawloski, Frederick M.

Age 73, of Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1947, the son of Fritz E. and Regina M. (Jake) Pawloski. He was raised in Willow Springs, Illinois, and was in the first graduating class of St. Lawrence Catholic High School. He attended the University of Illinois for one year, then went to work for Hendrickson, a truck manufacturing firm. In the spring of 1977 he met Paula K. Steele at his nephew, Michael's eighth grade graduation; the two married on October 28, 1978. When the company he worked for was sold and moved to Michigan, Fred was one of the few chosen to move with it. He continued with the company, renamed HME, Inc., in multiple capacities until he retired. Fred enjoyed fishing and watching classic movies. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears. Avid readers, Fred and Paula would often go to a bookstore late Saturday afternoons, make their selections, and then go to a local restaurant to eat and read. Fred especially liked military history, and in later years he read physics books for fun. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Pat. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Paula; brother-in-law, Curtis Steele, and his family; and his nephews, Howard Scott and Michael Savage. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12 noon at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4031 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, with Rev. John Vallier presiding. Relatives and friends may meet the family Thursday from 10 am -12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be Friday, October 2 at 2:30 pm at Resurrection Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. John Vianney Catholic School. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 29, 2020
Fred was such a good person. He always had a positive comment or quote to discuss. We would joke about the Lions and Bears depending on how they were doing. May God give you strength as you remember all the good times and say goodbye.
Karl Bader
Coworker
